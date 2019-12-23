Aaron's Teams With Former NFL Stars To Provide "Homes For The Holidays"

ATLANTA, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and its divisions Aaron's and Progressive Leasing, joined forces this fall with former NFL greats Kurt Warner and Warrick Dunn to provide furnishings for seven "Homes for the Holidays" surprise presentations, representing a $70,000 commitment to help first-time homeowners.

The donations came in collaboration with Warrick Dunn Charities and Kurt Warner's First Things First Foundation, two organizations that have counted on Aaron's as a critical supporter for over 15 years. The Warrick Dunn Charities home reveals took place in Augusta, Ga. (Sept. 17); Lilburn, Ga. (Oct. 1); St. Petersburg, Fla. (Oct. 15); Atlanta, Ga. (Nov. 5); and Nashville, Tenn. (Dec. 17). Meanwhile, the First Things First Foundation changed the life of a family of four in Mesa, Ariz. on Nov. 22.

"Homes for the Holidays" celebrates single parents who are actively working to help themselves through first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come along with upfitting a new home. While the homes themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover the houses are fully furnished and stocked thanks to Aaron's, with Warrick Dunn Charities and the First Things First Foundation also providing down-payment assistance. Additional support for Warrick Dunn Charities came from Ryan Jumonville, Peach State Federal Credit Union, Cigna and the Motiv8 Foundation; while U-HAUL, Brooklyn Bedding and Sprouts contributed on behalf of the First Things First Foundation.

"We are so grateful to Warrick Dunn and Kurt Warner, whose tireless work means these families can now proudly call themselves homeowners," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "These partnerships benefit single parents everywhere, and Aaron's is honored to help give these deserving families the support they need to truly own the life they want."

Aaron's has partnered with Warrick Dunn Charities for over 15 years, helping the former Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back lift up families, primarily around the Southeast. Dunn's drive to help single mothers is inspired by his mom, a single parent and police officer who was killed off-duty when Dunn was 18 years old.

"It's difficult to believe we have made the dream of home ownership possible for 176 families in 18 markets over the 22-year history of our 'Homes for the Holidays' program," said Warrick Dunn. "Each home and family are so unique and a true testament to my mom's memory, and I'm eternally grateful to Aaron's for being on our team as we continue our mission."

Inspired by Dunn's work, fellow "Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year" recipient Kurt Warner made "Homes for the Holidays" part of his foundation's bedrock in 2002, taking the model from the Southeast to the metropolitan areas that shaped his career – St. Louis, Mo. and Phoenix, Ariz.

"When I met Brenda, she was a single mom of two young children. She knows firsthand the struggles single parents face and the hard work it takes to achieve the dream of homeownership," said Kurt Warner. "Aaron's has been instrumental in helping us bless 51 families since we started 'Homes for the Holidays' over 15 years ago, and we can't wait to impact more lives in 2020."

About Aaron's, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,500 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. In addition, Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through over 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.

About Warrick Dunn Charities

Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. improves lives through innovative programming inspired by our Founder's life journey. Homes for the Holidays partners with local community organizations to reduce the financial burden on single parent homeowners by fully furnishing their new house, providing down payment assistance, and stocking the pantry with food and other household necessities.

Since 1997, "Homes for the Holidays" has rewarded 175 single parents nationwide who have achieved first-time homeownership. Today, Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. has expanded their flagship Homes for the Holidays initiative with three additional programs: Count on Your Future, SCULPT, and Hearts for Community Service Scholarships. Together, our four programs are dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities by combating poverty, hunger, and improving their quality of life academically, socially, and economically. For more information, visit www.wdc.org.

About the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation

Established in 2001, the Kurt Warner First Things First Foundation is a 501(c)3 public charity serving as a vehicle for Kurt and Brenda Warner to reach out to the community and share their blessings with those in need. The First Things First Foundation is dedicated to impacting lives by promoting Christian values, sharing experiences and providing opportunities to encourage everyone that all things are possible when people seek to put "first things first." Additional information is available at www.kurtwarner.org.

