Aaron's to Participate in Stephens Annual Investment Conference

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, will participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Stephens Bank Analyst Vincent Caintic will host a fireside chat with Chief Executive Officer Douglas A. Lindsay, President Steve Olsen, and Chief Financial Officer C. Kelly Wall.

A live audio webcast of the event may be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/stph33/aan/1650384. The event will also be accessible and archived on the Company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is our furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-to-participate-in-stephens-annual-investment-conference-301670731.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.