|
26.04.2023 14:15:00
Aaron's to Webcast 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
ATLANTA, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, will webcast its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday May 3, 2023 from Atlanta, Georgia, as described in its proxy statement, dated March 23, 2023, furnished to Aaron's shareholders.
Investors and other interested parties may access the webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will allow parties to listen to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, but will not provide the opportunity to participate.
About The Aaron's Company, Inc
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands, Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A, BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,260 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance and consumer electronics retailers in the southeast United States and one of the largest appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-to-webcast-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301807580.html
SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Aaron's Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.23
|The Latest Analyst Ratings for Aarons (Benzinga)
|
21.04.23
|Earnings Outlook For Aarons (Benzinga)
|
28.07.20
|Ausblick: Aarons veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
07.05.20
|Ausblick: Aarons stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.20
|Erste Schätzungen: Aarons öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
19.02.20
|Ausblick: Aarons stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.19
|Ausblick: Aarons präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
23.04.19
|Ausblick: Aarons präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Aaron's Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.