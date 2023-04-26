26.04.2023 14:15:00

Aaron's to Webcast 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ATLANTA, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, will webcast its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday May 3, 2023 from Atlanta, Georgia, as described in its proxy statement, dated March 23, 2023, furnished to Aaron's shareholders.

The Aaron's Company (PRNewsfoto/The Aaron's Company, Inc.)

Investors and other interested parties may access the webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will allow parties to listen to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, but will not provide the opportunity to participate. 

About The Aaron's Company, Inc

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands, Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A, BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,260 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance and consumer electronics retailers in the southeast United States and one of the largest appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is the Company's furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-to-webcast-2023-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301807580.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.

