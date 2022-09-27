|
AARP and Blue Star Families Host Tele-Town Hall to Highlight Key Resources to Help Female Veterans and Military Spouses Boost Job Search, Overcome Underemployment
Tele-Town Hall Will Highlight New Findings on Military Spouse Employment
Thursday, September 29, 20223:00 p.m. Eastern
WHAT:
AARP and Blue Star Families will host a tele-town hall to help female Veterans and military spouses learn how to effectively leverage their military skills and experience to give them an edge in today's competitive job market and avoid underemployment.The tele-town hall will highlight key resources and tools such as AARP's Veterans and Military Spouses Job Center. The tele-town hall will also highlight new findings on military spouse employment from Blue Star Families' annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey.
WHO:
Kathy Roth-Douquet, CEO, Blue Star Families
WHEN:
Thursday, September 29, 3:00 p.m. Eastern
WHERE:
Register here. To receive embargoed data on military spouse employment from Blue Star Families' annual Military Family Lifestyle Survey, please contact Avery Royster at aroyster@mercuryllc.com or Alex Guerin at aguerin@aarp.org.
About AARP
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.
About Blue Star Families
Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, including the ongoing Blue Star Families Welcome Week events and opportunities to get involved, please visit bluestarfam.org.
CONTACT:
Alex Guerin, aguerin@aarp.org
Avery Royster, aroyster@mercuryllc.com
