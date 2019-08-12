|
AARP Unveils Giant Calculator Tallying High Prescription Drug Prices At Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented effort to raise awareness about the need for state solutions to cut drug prices now, AARP Illinois has created a giant calculator to tally the cost of prescription drugs used by Illinois residents. The calculator will be updated hourly with numbers provided by Illinois State Fairgoers, offering a startling window into how high these costs have become for average Illinoisans.
The calculator -- and its growing tally -- will travel throughout the state after the fair and ultimately be displayed before state and federal health policymakers during a national conference in ChicagoAug. 21.
WHAT:
Press conference to unveil AARP giant calculator tallying the rising cost prescription drugs because of Rx greed. Hear from residents struggling to pay for their needed medication
WHEN:
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:30 am
WHERE:
AARP Illinois Tent – Illinois State Fairgrounds
Brian Ramey Avenue
CONTACT:
Lori Hendren, (217) 553-9156; lhendren@aarp.org
Vikki Ortiz (630) 915-3625; vortiz@aarp.org
AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. Its 'Stop Rx Greed,' a nationwide campaign aimed at lowering prescription drug prices, the goal of AARP's sustained campaign is to help drive down drug prices for Illinoisans and all Americans by advocating for a variety of legislative, executive, and regulatory actions at both the federal and state level.
