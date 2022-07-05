AAR’s Component Repair facility in Amsterdam ranked No. 1 Outstanding Source of Repair by NATO Support and Procurement Agency for fifth time

Wood Dale, Illinois, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has been named "Outstanding Source of Repair” and ranked number one among all component source of repair (SoR) facilities for 2021 by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) and the International Aerospace Management Company (IAMCO). Both organizations manage maintenance work for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). This is the second time AAR has received this prestigious recognition in the last three years and the fifth overall.

AAR’s Amsterdam facility has served IAMCO for two decades and earlier this year signed a 10-year extension of the component MRO agreement with IAMCO for support of the NATO E-3A Airborne Warning and Control (AWACS) fleet.

"AAR aims to provide the highest level of service possible. The honor of receiving this distinction from NATO confirms our success toward this goal and demonstrates that others recognize our value,” said Maarten Willemsen, Program Manager, AAR Aircraft Component Services - Amsterdam. "We are extremely proud to provide repair services to the NATO AWACS program in support of their readiness.”

"NSPA congratulates AAR Aircraft Component Services for being selected as the best SoR of 2021. This achievement highlights the dedication, skill, and professionalism displayed by AAR. We continue to be proud of the contribution of the AAR team to our AWACS program and look forward to our continued relationship,” said Norbert Schneider, NSPA LW Program Manager.

"IAMCO congratulates the AAR Aircraft Component Services team for having been selected once again by IAMCO and NSPA as the best SoR of 2021. With this fifth award, AAR has demonstrated through the years that it is a consistently reliable and strong pillar for the NATO AWACS program,” said Bernard Masuy, IAMCO Components Branch Manager.

For more information on AAR's Component Repair services, visit aarcorp.com/mro/component-repair/.





About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.





About NSPA

As the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s principal support agency, NSPA assists NATO nations by organizing common procurement and supply of spare parts, as well as by arranging maintenance and repair services necessary for the support of various weapon systems and their inventories.

About IAMCO

IAMCO is a multinational joint venture company founded in 1991. As an industrial prime contractor, IAMCO is responsible for management of collaborative efforts in depot-level maintenance of NATO’s E-3A airborne early warning and control (AWACS) fleet, including the maintenance of engines and aircraft components.