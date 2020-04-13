AATB Welcomes Marc Pearce, MBA as New President and Chief Executive Officer

MCLEAN, Va., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) Board of Directors today announced the selection of Marc Pearce as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Pearce will start at AATB on June 1st.

AATB is the national non-profit organization that supports tissue banking professionals through accreditation, education, advocacy, and the collaborative development of industry best practices.

Pearce has had a distinguished career in the transfusion medicine and cellular therapies field and will bring decades of experience and knowledge as well as a passion for member-focused organizations to AATB.

"I am humbled at the opportunity to become the next President and CEO of AATB, a prestigious organization with a strong commitment to donor and patient, safety and care, especially during this critical time in the US healthcare," Pearce said.

Since 2011, Pearce has served as the Vice President, Business Systems for Creative Testing Solutions (CTS), the largest blood donor testing laboratory in the world, responsible for testing over 70 percent of the US blood supply. Prior to joining CTS, Pearce worked for over a decade at AABB (formerly the American Association of Blood Banks) and was the Chief Marketing Officer upon his departure.

The American Association of Tissue Banks

The American Association of Tissue Banks (AATB) is a professional, non-profit, scientific, and educational organization. It is one of the only national tissue banking organizations in the United States, and its membership totals 120 accredited tissue banks and approximately 1,800 individual members. These banks recover tissue from more than 39,000 donors and distribute more than 3.2 million allografts annually for tissue transplants performed in the US, as well as providing tissue to physicians, students, and research institutions to enhance medical education and develop improved treatments for illness, injury, and disease.

