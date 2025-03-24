24.03.2025 08:00:19

AB Šiauliu bankas information publication in Estonian

AB Šiauliu bankas started publishing important news in Estonian on Nasdaq. Interim financial results announcements and other information deemed to be of interest to investors in Estonia will be published in Estonian.

"We appreciate the activity of Estonian investors and aim to maintain close contact with them. Around 70% are Estonian retail investors among Šiauliu bankas' shareholders. We cooperate with financial intermediaries, analysts and other institutions in the Baltics, so we strive to make it easier for them to access our most important information.

Šiauliu bankas is undergoing a transformation to become an Artea bank and striving to be closer to its clients and investors, and this initiative confirms it once again", - says Tomas Varenbergas, Head of Investment Management Department of Šiauliu bankas.

Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Investment Management Division
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt


