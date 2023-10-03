AB “Ignitis grupe” continues to secure short-term financing instruments

AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 3 October 2023 the Management Board of the Group approved the intention to extend 3 short-term credit lines:

a credit agreement of EUR 150 million with AB SEB bank and AS SEB Pank (hereinafter – the Agreement with SEB 1);

a credit line agreement of EUR 74 million with OP Corporate Bank plc Lithuanian branch (hereinafter – the Agreement with OP);

a credit agreement of EUR 120 million with AB SEB bank, AS "SEB Banka" and AS SEB Pank (hereinafter – the Agreement with SEB 2).

The credit lines will be used to manage working capital needs, maintaining adequately liquidity of the Group. The Agreement with SEB 1 and the Agreement with OP are extended for an additional 12 months period while the Agreement with SEB 2 – for an additional 24 month period. Other loans terms are confidential.

The amendments of the Agreements will be signed in the upcoming days, the Group will not inform about their signing in a separate material event notice.

The initial Agreement with SEB 1 and the initial Agreement with OP were approved by the Group’s Management Board on 16 August 2022 ( link ) while the initial Agreement with SEB 2 was approved by the Group’s Management Board on 25 October 2022 ( link ).

The information provided in this notification does not change the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

