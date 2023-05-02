|
02.05.2023 15:00:00
AB “Ignitis grupe” will conclude EUR 225 million financing agreement with MUFG Bank
AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 2 May April 2023 the Management Board of the Group approved the intention to conclude financing agreement of EUR 225 million (hereinafter – the Agreement) with MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V. and MUFG Bank (Europe) N.V. Germany Branch (hereinafter – MUFG bank).
The Agreement concludes two credit facilities of EUR 150 million (hereinafter – the Trade finance facility) and EUR 75 million (hereinafter – the Term loan). The Trade finance facility is uncommitted and could be used for cash advances and/or issuing letters of credit. The Term Loan is committed and is concluded for a term of 24 months. Both to be used to manage working capital needs of the Group.
The Agreement does not include additional measures ensuring the fulfilment of obligations.
The Agreement will be signed in the upcoming days, the Group will not inform about its signing in a separate material event notice.
For more information please contact:
Arturas Ketlerius
Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)
|20,60
|0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: ATX schließt leicht im Minus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte etwas schwächer, während sich der deutsche Aktienmarkt stärker zeigte. An der Wall Street halten sich die Anleger im Mittwochshandel zurück. Die Börsen in Fernost waren am Mittwoch zum Teil wegen Feiertagen sowie einer Handelspause geschlossen.