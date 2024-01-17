|
17.01.2024 08:00:00
AB “Novaturas” investor calendar for the year 2024
AB "Novaturas”?plans?to?publish?regulated?and investors related information for?the year 2024?on the following dates:
15 02 2024 Revenue and clients for January period
28 02 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2023
15 03 2024 Revenue and clients for February period
15 04 2024 Revenue and clients for March period
Till 30 04 2024 Decisions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
13 05 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 3 months of 2024
15 05 2024 Revenue and clients for April period
14 06 2024 Revenue and clients for May period
15 07 2024 Revenue and clients for June period
12 08 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 6 months of 2024
14 08 2024 Revenue and clients for July period
13 09 2024 Revenue and clients for August period
14 10 2024 Revenue and clients for September period
11 11 2024 Interim consolidated financial statements for 9 months of 2024
15 11 2024 Revenue and clients for October period
13 12 2024 Revenue and clients for November period
15 01 2025 Revenue and clients for December period
28 02 2025 Interim consolidated financial statements for 12 months of 2024
CFO
Vygantas Reifonas
+370 687 21603
