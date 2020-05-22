+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen? +++-w-
22.05.2020 22:06:00

AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30,2020.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


3.12%

2) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 


2.22%

3) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.06%

4) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 


0.95%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 


0.79%

6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.73%

7) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.62%

8) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%

9) U.S. Treasury Bonds  8.125%, 5/15/21 


0.60%

10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24 


0.57%







Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Credit Default Swaps


31.76%

SUBTOTAL


31.76%

Industrial



Communications - Media


3.54%

Basic


3.28%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


3.20%

Energy


3.00%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


2.41%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.33%

Capital Goods


2.20%

Services


1.73%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


1.50%

Technology


1.10%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


1.08%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.63%

Transportation - Services


0.52%

Other Industrial


0.35%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.33%

SUBTOTAL


27.20%

Financial Institutions



Banking


2.08%

Finance


0.97%

Insurance


0.95%

REITS


0.66%

Other Finance


0.57%

Brokerage


0.28%

SUBTOTAL


5.51%

Utility



Electric


0.84%

SUBTOTAL


0.84%

SUBTOTAL


65.31%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


5.07%

Insurance


2.06%

REITS


0.54%

Brokerage


0.09%

Finance


0.06%

SUBTOTAL


7.82%

Industrial



Basic


1.11%

Energy


1.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


1.03%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.83%

Technology


0.76%

Communications - Media


0.58%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.49%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.46%

Services


0.33%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.31%

Transportation - Airlines


0.25%

Capital Goods


0.20%

Other Industrial


0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.10%

Transportation - Services


0.06%

SUBTOTAL


7.79%

Utility



Electric


0.16%

SUBTOTAL


0.16%

Credit Default Swaps


0.07%

SUBTOTAL


0.07%

SUBTOTAL


15.84%

Global Governments


11.69%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


7.94%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.76%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.64%

Agency Fixed Rate


0.63%

SUBTOTAL


9.97%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Credit Default Swaps


0.75%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


5.06%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.58%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.09%

SUBTOTAL


6.73%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


1.27%

Technology


0.88%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.55%

Capital Goods


0.55%

Services


0.50%

Energy


0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.28%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.15%

Communications - Media


0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.12%

Other Industrial


0.12%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.11%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.08%

Basic


0.04%

Transportation - Airlines


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


5.16%

Financial Institutions



Insurance


0.14%

Finance


0.13%

SUBTOTAL


0.27%

Utility



Electric


0.21%

SUBTOTAL


0.21%

SUBTOTAL


5.64%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.56%

Basic


0.53%

Energy


0.31%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.30%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.29%

Transportation - Services


0.05%

Communications - Media


0.05%

Capital Goods


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


2.11%

Utility



Electric


0.42%

SUBTOTAL


0.42%

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.05%

Other Finance


0.02%

Insurance


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.08%

SUBTOTAL


2.61%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries


2.08%

Total Return Swaps


1.31%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


1.30%

SUBTOTAL


1.30%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.56%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate


0.33%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.27%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


1.17%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


1.06%

SUBTOTAL


1.06%

Common Stocks


0.97%

Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.52%

SUBTOTAL


0.52%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.39%

Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions


0.32%

Utility


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


0.35%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


0.32%

SUBTOTAL


0.32%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.26%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds


0.02%

Warrants


0.01%

Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.01%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.24%

Interest Rate Futures


-1.69%

Net Cash Equivalents



Cash


5.89%

Investment Companies


0.94%

Governments - Treasuries


0.29%

Foreign Currency


-0.02%

SUBTOTAL


7.10%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


1.75%

Swaps Offsets


-44.34%

SUBTOTAL


-42.59%

Total


100.00%







Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


66.76%

Brazil


4.08%

United Kingdom


2.42%

Canada


1.82%

Mexico


1.42%

France


1.42%

Netherlands


1.34%

Egypt


1.18%

Luxembourg


1.09%

Cayman Islands


1.03%

Dominican Republic


0.93%

Italy


0.90%

Colombia


0.89%

Switzerland


0.84%

Indonesia


0.81%

Russia


0.80%

Spain


0.77%

Argentina


0.76%

Ukraine


0.70%

Nigeria


0.52%

Ireland


0.51%

Bahrain


0.49%

Kenya


0.49%

Ivory Coast


0.48%

Oman


0.46%

South Africa


0.43%

United Arab Emirates


0.42%

Finland


0.39%

Angola


0.35%

Zambia


0.32%

Bermuda


0.31%

Mongolia


0.29%

Costa Rica


0.29%

Sri Lanka


0.29%

Denmark


0.28%

Honduras


0.28%

Gabon


0.28%

El Salvador


0.28%

Senegal


0.26%

Ghana


0.26%

Sweden


0.23%

Turkey


0.19%

Germany


0.19%

Hong Kong


0.19%

Norway


0.18%

Ecuador


0.18%

Jamaica


0.16%

Chile


0.12%

Australia


0.11%

Israel


0.11%

Peru


0.11%

Macau


0.11%

Venezuela


0.08%

Kazakhstan


0.07%

Jordan


0.06%

Guatemala


0.06%

China


0.05%

Iraq


0.05%

Lebanon


0.04%

Cameroon


0.04%

Pakistan


0.02%

India


0.01%

Total Investments


100.00%







Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


98.20%

Japanese Yen


0.80%

Egypt Pound


0.63%

Indian Rupee


0.33%

Russian Rubles


0.18%

Brazilian Real


0.15%

Nigerian Naira


0.10%

Argentine Peso


0.06%

Mexican Peso


0.04%

Colombian Peso


0.01%

Malaysian Ringgit


0.01%

New Zealand Dollar


0.01%

Taiwan New Dollar


0.01%

Australian Dollar


-0.01%

Swiss Franc


-0.01%

Polish Zloty


-0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah


-0.04%

Canadian Dollar


-0.11%

Euro


-0.35%

Total Net Assets


100.00%







Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


14.49%

AA


1.44%

A


2.47%

BBB


20.10%

BB


25.39%

B


18.26%

CCC


6.44%

CC


1.38%

C


0.12%

D


0.08%

Not Rated


5.46%

Short Term Investments


1.24%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.24%

N/A


3.37%

Total


100.00%







Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


2.52%

1 to 5 years


48.86%

5 to 10 years


36.41%

10 to 20 years


7.33%

20 to 30 years


3.47%

More Than 30 years


0.43%

Other


0.98%

Total Net Assets


100.00%







Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.89%

Average Bond Price:


94.37

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


51.37%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


51.37%

Average Maturity:


6.29  Years

Effective Duration:


4.26  Years

Total Net Assets:


$942.13 Million

Net Asset Value:


$10.93

Number of Holdings:


1656

Portfolio Turnover:


40%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.

The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

