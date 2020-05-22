|
AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30,2020.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
3.12%
2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
2.22%
3) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21
2.06%
4) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30
0.95%
5) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29
0.79%
6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29
0.73%
7) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24
0.62%
8) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.61%
9) U.S. Treasury Bonds 8.125%, 5/15/21
0.60%
10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24
0.57%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Credit Default Swaps
31.76%
SUBTOTAL
31.76%
Industrial
Communications - Media
3.54%
Basic
3.28%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
3.20%
Energy
3.00%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
2.41%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.33%
Capital Goods
2.20%
Services
1.73%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
1.50%
Technology
1.10%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
1.08%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.63%
Transportation - Services
0.52%
Other Industrial
0.35%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.33%
SUBTOTAL
27.20%
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.08%
Finance
0.97%
Insurance
0.95%
REITS
0.66%
Other Finance
0.57%
Brokerage
0.28%
SUBTOTAL
5.51%
Utility
Electric
0.84%
SUBTOTAL
0.84%
SUBTOTAL
65.31%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
5.07%
Insurance
2.06%
REITS
0.54%
Brokerage
0.09%
Finance
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
7.82%
Industrial
Basic
1.11%
Energy
1.09%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
1.03%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.83%
Technology
0.76%
Communications - Media
0.58%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.49%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.46%
Services
0.33%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.31%
Transportation - Airlines
0.25%
Capital Goods
0.20%
Other Industrial
0.19%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.10%
Transportation - Services
0.06%
SUBTOTAL
7.79%
Utility
Electric
0.16%
SUBTOTAL
0.16%
Credit Default Swaps
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
15.84%
Global Governments
11.69%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
7.94%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.76%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.64%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.63%
SUBTOTAL
9.97%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Credit Default Swaps
0.75%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
5.06%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.58%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.09%
SUBTOTAL
6.73%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.27%
Technology
0.88%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.55%
Capital Goods
0.55%
Services
0.50%
Energy
0.34%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.28%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.15%
Communications - Media
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.12%
Other Industrial
0.12%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.11%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.08%
Basic
0.04%
Transportation - Airlines
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
5.16%
Financial Institutions
Insurance
0.14%
Finance
0.13%
SUBTOTAL
0.27%
Utility
Electric
0.21%
SUBTOTAL
0.21%
SUBTOTAL
5.64%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.56%
Basic
0.53%
Energy
0.31%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.30%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.29%
Transportation - Services
0.05%
Communications - Media
0.05%
Capital Goods
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
2.11%
Utility
Electric
0.42%
SUBTOTAL
0.42%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.05%
Other Finance
0.02%
Insurance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.08%
SUBTOTAL
2.61%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
2.08%
Total Return Swaps
1.31%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
1.30%
SUBTOTAL
1.30%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.56%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.33%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.27%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
1.17%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
1.06%
SUBTOTAL
1.06%
Common Stocks
0.97%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.52%
SUBTOTAL
0.52%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.39%
Preferred Stocks
Financial Institutions
0.32%
Utility
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
0.35%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
0.32%
SUBTOTAL
0.32%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.26%
Local Governments - Regional Bonds
0.02%
Warrants
0.01%
Whole Loan Trusts
Performing Asset
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.01%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.24%
Interest Rate Futures
-1.69%
Net Cash Equivalents
Cash
5.89%
Investment Companies
0.94%
Governments - Treasuries
0.29%
Foreign Currency
-0.02%
SUBTOTAL
7.10%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
1.75%
Swaps Offsets
-44.34%
SUBTOTAL
-42.59%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
66.76%
Brazil
4.08%
United Kingdom
2.42%
Canada
1.82%
Mexico
1.42%
France
1.42%
Netherlands
1.34%
Egypt
1.18%
Luxembourg
1.09%
Cayman Islands
1.03%
Dominican Republic
0.93%
Italy
0.90%
Colombia
0.89%
Switzerland
0.84%
Indonesia
0.81%
Russia
0.80%
Spain
0.77%
Argentina
0.76%
Ukraine
0.70%
Nigeria
0.52%
Ireland
0.51%
Bahrain
0.49%
Kenya
0.49%
Ivory Coast
0.48%
Oman
0.46%
South Africa
0.43%
United Arab Emirates
0.42%
Finland
0.39%
Angola
0.35%
Zambia
0.32%
Bermuda
0.31%
Mongolia
0.29%
Costa Rica
0.29%
Sri Lanka
0.29%
Denmark
0.28%
Honduras
0.28%
Gabon
0.28%
El Salvador
0.28%
Senegal
0.26%
Ghana
0.26%
Sweden
0.23%
Turkey
0.19%
Germany
0.19%
Hong Kong
0.19%
Norway
0.18%
Ecuador
0.18%
Jamaica
0.16%
Chile
0.12%
Australia
0.11%
Israel
0.11%
Peru
0.11%
Macau
0.11%
Venezuela
0.08%
Kazakhstan
0.07%
Jordan
0.06%
Guatemala
0.06%
China
0.05%
Iraq
0.05%
Lebanon
0.04%
Cameroon
0.04%
Pakistan
0.02%
India
0.01%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
98.20%
Japanese Yen
0.80%
Egypt Pound
0.63%
Indian Rupee
0.33%
Russian Rubles
0.18%
Brazilian Real
0.15%
Nigerian Naira
0.10%
Argentine Peso
0.06%
Mexican Peso
0.04%
Colombian Peso
0.01%
Malaysian Ringgit
0.01%
New Zealand Dollar
0.01%
Taiwan New Dollar
0.01%
Australian Dollar
-0.01%
Swiss Franc
-0.01%
Polish Zloty
-0.01%
Indonesian Rupiah
-0.04%
Canadian Dollar
-0.11%
Euro
-0.35%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
14.49%
AA
1.44%
A
2.47%
BBB
20.10%
BB
25.39%
B
18.26%
CCC
6.44%
CC
1.38%
C
0.12%
D
0.08%
Not Rated
5.46%
Short Term Investments
1.24%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.24%
N/A
3.37%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
2.52%
1 to 5 years
48.86%
5 to 10 years
36.41%
10 to 20 years
7.33%
20 to 30 years
3.47%
More Than 30 years
0.43%
Other
0.98%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.89%
Average Bond Price:
94.37
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
51.37%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
51.37%
Average Maturity:
6.29 Years
Effective Duration:
4.26 Years
Total Net Assets:
$942.13 Million
Net Asset Value:
$10.93
Number of Holdings:
1656
Portfolio Turnover:
40%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
