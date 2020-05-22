AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc. [NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of April 30,2020.



AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings

Portfolio % 1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27

3.12% 2) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28

2.22% 3) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 2.06% 4) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30

0.95% 5) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29

0.79% 6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 0.73% 7) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 0.62% 8) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27 0.61% 9) U.S. Treasury Bonds 8.125%, 5/15/21

0.60% 10) Colombian TES Series B 10.00%, 7/24/24

0.57%











Investment Type

Portfolio % Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Credit Default Swaps

31.76% SUBTOTAL

31.76% Industrial



Communications - Media

3.54% Basic

3.28% Consumer Non-Cyclical

3.20% Energy

3.00% Consumer Cyclical - Other

2.41% Communications - Telecommunications

2.33% Capital Goods

2.20% Services

1.73% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

1.50% Technology

1.10% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

1.08% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.63% Transportation - Services

0.52% Other Industrial

0.35% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.33% SUBTOTAL

27.20% Financial Institutions



Banking

2.08% Finance

0.97% Insurance

0.95% REITS

0.66% Other Finance

0.57% Brokerage

0.28% SUBTOTAL

5.51% Utility



Electric

0.84% SUBTOTAL

0.84% SUBTOTAL

65.31% Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking

5.07% Insurance

2.06% REITS

0.54% Brokerage

0.09% Finance

0.06% SUBTOTAL

7.82% Industrial



Basic

1.11% Energy

1.09% Consumer Cyclical - Other

1.03% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.83% Technology

0.76% Communications - Media

0.58% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.49% Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.46% Services

0.33% Communications - Telecommunications

0.31% Transportation - Airlines

0.25% Capital Goods

0.20% Other Industrial

0.19% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.10% Transportation - Services

0.06% SUBTOTAL

7.79% Utility



Electric

0.16% SUBTOTAL

0.16% Credit Default Swaps

0.07% SUBTOTAL

0.07% SUBTOTAL

15.84% Global Governments

11.69% Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate

7.94% Non-Agency Fixed Rate

0.76% Non-Agency Floating Rate

0.64% Agency Fixed Rate

0.63% SUBTOTAL

9.97% Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Credit Default Swaps

0.75% Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps

5.06% Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS

1.58% Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS

0.09% SUBTOTAL

6.73% Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

1.27% Technology

0.88% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.55% Capital Goods

0.55% Services

0.50% Energy

0.34% Consumer Cyclical - Retailers

0.28% Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment

0.15% Communications - Media

0.15% Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants

0.12% Other Industrial

0.12% Communications - Telecommunications

0.11% Consumer Cyclical - Automotive

0.08% Basic

0.04% Transportation - Airlines

0.02% SUBTOTAL

5.16% Financial Institutions



Insurance

0.14% Finance

0.13% SUBTOTAL

0.27% Utility



Electric

0.21% SUBTOTAL

0.21% SUBTOTAL

5.64% Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical

0.56% Basic

0.53% Energy

0.31% Communications - Telecommunications

0.30% Consumer Cyclical - Other

0.29% Transportation - Services

0.05% Communications - Media

0.05% Capital Goods

0.02% SUBTOTAL

2.11% Utility



Electric

0.42% SUBTOTAL

0.42% Financial Institutions



Banking

0.05% Other Finance

0.02% Insurance

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.08% SUBTOTAL

2.61% Emerging Markets - Treasuries

2.08% Total Return Swaps

1.31% Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate

1.30% SUBTOTAL

1.30% Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate

0.56% Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate

0.33% Autos - Fixed Rate

0.27% Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate

0.01% SUBTOTAL

1.17% Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds

1.06% SUBTOTAL

1.06% Common Stocks

0.97% Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts

0.52% SUBTOTAL

0.52% Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds

0.39% Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions

0.32% Utility

0.03% SUBTOTAL

0.35% Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts

0.32% SUBTOTAL

0.32% Inflation-Linked Securities

0.26% Local Governments - Regional Bonds

0.02% Warrants

0.01% Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset

0.01% SUBTOTAL

0.01% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.24% Interest Rate Futures

-1.69% Net Cash Equivalents



Cash

5.89% Investment Companies

0.94% Governments - Treasuries

0.29% Foreign Currency

-0.02% SUBTOTAL

7.10% Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets

1.75% Swaps Offsets

-44.34% SUBTOTAL

-42.59% Total

100.00%











Country Breakdown

Portfolio % United States

66.76% Brazil

4.08% United Kingdom

2.42% Canada

1.82% Mexico

1.42% France

1.42% Netherlands

1.34% Egypt

1.18% Luxembourg

1.09% Cayman Islands

1.03% Dominican Republic

0.93% Italy

0.90% Colombia

0.89% Switzerland

0.84% Indonesia

0.81% Russia

0.80% Spain

0.77% Argentina

0.76% Ukraine

0.70% Nigeria

0.52% Ireland

0.51% Bahrain

0.49% Kenya

0.49% Ivory Coast

0.48% Oman

0.46% South Africa

0.43% United Arab Emirates

0.42% Finland

0.39% Angola

0.35% Zambia

0.32% Bermuda

0.31% Mongolia

0.29% Costa Rica

0.29% Sri Lanka

0.29% Denmark

0.28% Honduras

0.28% Gabon

0.28% El Salvador

0.28% Senegal

0.26% Ghana

0.26% Sweden

0.23% Turkey

0.19% Germany

0.19% Hong Kong

0.19% Norway

0.18% Ecuador

0.18% Jamaica

0.16% Chile

0.12% Australia

0.11% Israel

0.11% Peru

0.11% Macau

0.11% Venezuela

0.08% Kazakhstan

0.07% Jordan

0.06% Guatemala

0.06% China

0.05% Iraq

0.05% Lebanon

0.04% Cameroon

0.04% Pakistan

0.02% India

0.01% Total Investments

100.00%











Net Currency Exposure Breakdown

Portfolio % United States Dollar

98.20% Japanese Yen

0.80% Egypt Pound

0.63% Indian Rupee

0.33% Russian Rubles

0.18% Brazilian Real

0.15% Nigerian Naira

0.10% Argentine Peso

0.06% Mexican Peso

0.04% Colombian Peso

0.01% Malaysian Ringgit

0.01% New Zealand Dollar

0.01% Taiwan New Dollar

0.01% Australian Dollar

-0.01% Swiss Franc

-0.01% Polish Zloty

-0.01% Indonesian Rupiah

-0.04% Canadian Dollar

-0.11% Euro

-0.35% Total Net Assets

100.00%











Credit Rating

Portfolio % AAA

14.49% AA

1.44% A

2.47% BBB

20.10% BB

25.39% B

18.26% CCC

6.44% CC

1.38% C

0.12% D

0.08% Not Rated

5.46% Short Term Investments

1.24% Reverse Repurchase Agreements

-0.24% N/A

3.37% Total

100.00%











Bonds By Maturity

Portfolio % Less than 1 year

2.52% 1 to 5 years

48.86% 5 to 10 years

36.41% 10 to 20 years

7.33% 20 to 30 years

3.47% More Than 30 years

0.43% Other

0.98% Total Net Assets

100.00%











Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:

7.89% Average Bond Price:

94.37 Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):

Bank Borrowing:

0.00% Investment Operations:

51.37% Preferred stock:

0.00% Tender Option Bonds:

0.00% VMTP Shares:

0.00% Total Fund Leverage:

51.37% Average Maturity:

6.29 Years Effective Duration:

4.26 Years Total Net Assets:

$942.13 Million Net Asset Value:

$10.93 Number of Holdings:

1656 Portfolio Turnover:

40%

* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.



The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-301064423.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.