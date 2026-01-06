Apollo Global Management LLC Aktie

Apollo Global Management LLC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H8HC / ISIN: US0376123065

06.01.2026 07:27:51

AB InBev Exercises Right To Reacquire Minority Stake In US-based Metal Container Plants

(RTTNews) - Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) said it has exercised its right to reacquire the 49.9% minority stake in AB InBev's US-based metal container plants from a consortium of institutional investors led and/or advised by affiliates of Apollo Global Management (APO), for a price estimated to be approximately $3 billion. The company expects the transaction to be EPS accretive in year 1.

Anheuser-Busch InBev said its US-based metal container plant operations include seven facilities across six states and are a strategic component of its business.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (spons. ADRs) 53,50 0,00% Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (spons. ADRs)

