|
24.02.2022 08:01:38
AB InBev Q4 Profit Down - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Belgian brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) reported that its fourth quarter profit attributable to equity holders of the company declined to $1.96 billion from $2.27 billion last year. On a per share basis, earnings per share were $0.98 compared to $1.13 in the prior year.
Underlying profit was $1.48 billion compared to $1.62 billion in the previous year. Underlying earnings per share was $0.74, a decrease from $0.81 in the prior year.
Normalized profit attributable to equity holders of the company decreased to $1.80 billion from $2.15 billion in the previous year. Normalized earnings per share were $0.90, a decrease from $1.08 last year.
The prior year results were positively impacted by $325 million after tax and non-controlling interest related to tax credits in Brazil.
In the fourth quarter of 2021, total volumes grew by 3.6%, with own beer volumes up by 3.4% and non-beer volumes up by 3.8%.
Revenue for the fourth quarter grew to $14.20 billion from $12.77 billion in the previous year. On an organic basis, quarterly revenue increased by 12.1% with revenue per hl growth of 8.1%.
The AB InBev Board proposed a full year 2021 dividend of 0.50 euros per share, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM on 27 April 2022.
For 2022, the company expects EBITDA to grow in-line with medium term outlook of between 4%-8% and revenue to grow ahead of EBITDA from a healthy combination of volume and price.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|
23.02.22
|Ausblick: Anheuser-Busch InBev legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Anheuser-Busch InBev legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: Anheuser-Busch InBev präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Anheuser-Busch InBev legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: Anheuser-Busch InBev verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Anheuser-Busch InBev präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.21
|Ausblick: Anheuser-Busch InBev präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Anheuser-Busch InBev stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (spons. ADRs)
|54,60
|1,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg: ATX legt zu -- DAX in Grün -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich zum Teil erholt
Der heimischen Markt zeigt sich am Freitag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. An den Börsen in Fernost kam es vor dem Wochenende teilweise zu Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen dreht am Donnerstag im späten Verlauf auf.