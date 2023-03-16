AB InBev Wins Unprecedented Back-to-back "Creative Marketer of the Year”

Today, AB InBev (Brussel:ABI) (BMV:ANB) (JSE:ANH) (NYSE:BUD) announces it will once again be honored as Creative Marketer of the Year by Cannes Lions. This is the first time in Cannes Lions’ history that the same company has been selected two years in a row.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005088/en/

AB InBev wins historic consecutive Creative Marketer of the Year award from Cannes Lions (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Considering AB InBev’s continued commitment to placing creativity at the center of its business, resulting in increased creative and financial performance, we have named ABI the Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year in 2023,” said Simon Cook, Chief Executive Officer of LIONS. "ABI is the first company to be awarded for two consecutive years. This win bucks the trend and demonstrates an on-going commitment to creativity as a driver for growth.”

The annual Creative Marketer of the Year (CMOY) award is presented to the marketer that has amassed an industry-leading body of Lion-winning work over a sustained period of time. CMOY recipients are recognized for producing innovative, impactful work that drives business performance. Past recipients include Microsoft, Apple, P&G, and Google.

"This is truly unprecedented to win such a prestigious award two years in a row. It is a testament to the creativity of our entire marketing organization and the relentless focus on connecting in meaningful ways with consumers,” said Michel Doukeris, Chief Executive Officer of AB InBev. "Investing in organic growth is our number one priority and this recognition of creativity further demonstrates our brand building excellence.”

"Creativity becomes a competitive advantage when used to solve consumer and business problems,” said Marcel Marcondes, Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev. "In 2022 we were named CMOY for the first time and finished the year with all time high volumes. It’s very exciting to start 2023 from the same place. We'll continue to dream big with our great partners.”

The Creative Marketer of the Year Award will be presented on Friday, June 23rd in Cannes, France.

###

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life’s moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck’s®, Hoegaarden®, Leffe® and Michelob ULTRA®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 167,000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2022, AB InBev’s reported revenue was 57.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

Legal disclaimer

This release contains "forward-looking statements”. These statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events and developments of the management of AB InBev and are naturally subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. The forward-looking statements contained in this release include statements other than historical facts and include statements typically containing words such as "will”, "may”, "should”, "believe”, "intends”, "expects”, "anticipates”, "targets”, "estimates”, "likely”, "foresees” and words of similar import. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the current views of the management of AB InBev, are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties about AB InBev and are dependent on many factors, some of which are outside of AB InBev’s control. There are important factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different, including, but not limited to the risks and uncertainties relating to AB InBev that are described under Item 3.D of AB InBev’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on 18 March 2022. Many of these risks and uncertainties are, and will be, exacerbated by any further worsening of the global business and economic environment, the ongoing conflict in Russia and Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic. Other unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included elsewhere, including AB InBev’s most recent Form 20-F and other reports furnished on Form 6-K, and any other documents that AB InBev has made public. Any forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by AB InBev will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, AB InBev or its business or operations. Except as required by law, AB InBev undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The full year 2022 (FY22) financial data set out in Figure 1 (except for the volume information), Figures 3 to 5, 7, 9, 10,13 and 14 of this press release have been extracted from the group’s audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022, which have been audited by our statutory auditors PwC Réviseurs d’Entreprises SRL / PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV in accordance with International Standards on Auditing as applied in Belgium and resulted in an unqualified audit opinion. The fourth quarter 2022 (4Q22) and financial data included in Figures 6, 8 11, 12 and 15 have been extracted from the underlying accounting records as of and for the twelve months ended 31 December 2022 (except for the volume information). References in this document to materials on our websites, such as www.bees.com, are included as an aid to their location and are not incorporated by reference into this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230316005088/en/