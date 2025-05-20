AB INVL Baltic Farmland unaudited Interim information for 3 months of 2025

For 3 months of 2025, the unaudited consolidated net profit of the AB INVL Baltic Farmland was EUR 124 thousand and the revenue was EUR 213 thousand (for 3 months of 2024 consolidated net profit was EUR 113 thousand and the revenue was EUR 200 thousand).

Additional information:

INVL Baltic Farmland, a company that invests in agricultural land, had revenue of EUR 213,000 in the first quarter of this year, which is 6.5% more than in the same period last year. The company’s unaudited net profit in the period of comparison grew 9.7% to EUR 124,000.

"The first quarter of this year was full of challenges for agriculture – delayed germination, moisture imbalance, and market uncertainty all affected both planning and farmers’ decisions. Nevertheless, we see that our partners, as users of the land, take a responsible view towards the long-term returns on land and in adapting to conditions look for sustainable solutions. Our task as administrators of the property remains to ensure a transparent, stable, and reliable partnership as the agricultural sector changes,” says Juste Gumovskiene, the director of INVL Farmland Management, which administers INVL Baltic Farmland’s land.

INVL Baltic Farmland’s equity at the end of March this year was EUR 19.867 million, or EUR 6.15 per share. Compared to a year earlier, equity per share grew 10%, including the effects of dividends.

The company plans to earn a net profit of EUR 460,000 and have consolidated revenue of EUR 890,000 this year. This forecast assumes that during 2025 the value of land holdings will not change, no new agreements on the purchase or sale of land will be signed, and there will be no change in the impairment of trade receivables and no impact of trade receivables on the size of the administration fee.

In 2024, INVL Baltic Farmland had a net profit of EUR 1.836 million and consolidated revenue of EUR 835,000. The company paid its shareholders EUR 387,000 in dividends for 2024, or EUR 0.12 per share.

INVL Baltic Farmland is listed on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange. Its subsidiaries own approximately 3,000 hectares of agricultural land in Lithuania which is rented out to agriculture companies and farmers.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Director Egle Surpliene

E-mail: egle.surpliene@invaldainvl.com





Attachment