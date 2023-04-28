|
28.04.2023 15:05:00
AB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual financial statements for the year 2022
AB Klaipedos nafta, legal code 110648893, registered at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter – the Company), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 April 2023 in between the other questions approved the audited financial statements for the year 2022.
|EUR millions
|Group
|Company
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|77.8
|61.8
|74.7
|58.6
|EBITDA
|35.0
|26.1
|33.7
|24.6
|Net profit (loss)
|(5.9)
|(64.0)
|(6.7)
|(64.9)
|Adjusted net profit (loss)
|8.9
|(47.2)
|8.0
|(48.1)
|Adjusted net profit margin, %
|11.4%
|(76.3)%
|10.8%
|(82.0)%
Enclosed:
- Approved Consolidated Financial Statements of AB Klaipedos nafta for the year 2022, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, as well as the Annual Report of AB Klaipedos nafta and Report on Remuneration.
Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 463 91772
Attachments
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Klaipedos nafta AB
|0,22
|0,00%