AB Klaipedos nafta audited Annual information for the year 2019

AB Klaipedos nafta, legal code 110648893, registered at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter – the Company), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 April 2020 in between the other questions approved the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019.

The Group of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Group) sales revenue for the year 2019 comprises EUR 104.4 million, 4.4% more compared to the year 2018 (EUR 100.0 million). Company‘s sales revenue comprises EUR 104.1 million and is higher by 4.1% compared to 2018 (EUR 100.0 million);

Net profit of the Group comprises EUR 7.6 million, 34.5% less compared to the year 2018 (EUR 11.6 million). Net profit margin of the Group – 7.2% (2018 – 11.6%). Company‘s net profit comprises EUR 7.9 million and is lower by 31.9% than 2018 (EUR 11.6 million). Company‘s net profit margin – 7.6% (2018 – 11.6%).

Group’s EBITDA for the year 2019 comprises EUR 65.8 million and is 2.4 times higher compared to the same period of the year 2018 (EUR 26.9 million); EBITDA margin of the Group – 63.1% (in 2018 – 26.9%). Company‘s EBITDA comprises EUR 66.2 million and is 2.5 times higher compared to 2018 (EUR 26.9 million); Company‘s EBITDA margin – 63.6% (2018 – 26.9%).

