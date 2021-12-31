|
AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022
AB Klaipedos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2022 according to the following schedule:
|Date
|Reporting information
|28 February 2022
|Interim financial information for 12 months of 2021
|31 March 2022
|Audited financial statements for the year 2021
|31 March 2022
|Social responsibility report for the year 2021
|30 May 2022
|Interim financial information for 3 months of 2022
|29 August 2022
|Interim financial information for 6 months of 2022
|28 November 2022
|Interim financial information for 9 months of 2022
On 28 April 2022, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.
Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
