31.12.2021 13:41:31

AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2022

AB Klaipedos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2022 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
28 February 2022Interim financial information for 12 months of 2021
31 March 2022Audited financial statements for the year 2021
31 March 2022Social responsibility report for the year 2021
30 May 2022Interim financial information for 3 months of 2022
29 August 2022Interim financial information for 6 months of 2022
28 November 2022Interim financial information for 9 months of 2022

On 28 April 2022, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


