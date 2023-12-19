AB Klaipedos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2024

AB Klaipedos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2024 according to the following schedule:

Date Reporting information 23 February 2024 Unaudited financial statements for the year 2023 27 March 2024 Audited financial statements for the year 2023 17 May 2024 Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2024 14 August 2024 Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2024 15 November 2024 Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2024

On 30 April 2024, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.





Vaidotas Dirmeikis, Head of Finance department, acting CFO, +370 46 391772