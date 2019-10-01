AB Klaipedos nafta has extended a long-term contract on oil products handling

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) with BNK (UK) Limited (hereinafter - BNK), which belongs to the leading exporter of Belarusian oil products - ZAT "Belaruskaja neftenaja kampanija", has signed an agreement on extension of a long-term contract on oil products handling (hereinafter – the Contract).





As of 2016 existing Contract has been extended until 31 December 2021 with the possibility of extension by agreement of the parties. During the term of the Contract, BNK undertakes to load light and dark oil products produced at Belarusian refineries through the Company's terminal.

















