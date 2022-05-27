27.05.2022 07:59:00

AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the three months of 2022

On the 27th of May 2022 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the Group’s financial results for the three months of 2022 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.


Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772


Attachment


