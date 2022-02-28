AB Klaipedos nafta holds a Webinar regarding unaudited financial results for the twelve months of 2021

On the 28th of February 2022 at 9:00 (EET) AB Klaipedos nafta holds a conference webinar for its shareholders, investors, mass media representatives and other stakeholders. The presentation is held in English.

The webinar is hosted by KN Chief Executive Officer Darius Šilenskis and Chief Financial Officer Mindaugas Kvekšas who will introduce the Group’s financial results for the twelve months of 2021 and will answer the participant questions.

Webinar presentation is enclosed.





Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772





