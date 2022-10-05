Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
05.10.2022 07:45:00

AB Klaipedos nafta to exercise an option right to acquire the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) INDEPENDENCE

In accordance with the Time Charter Party and upon the set deadline AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter – the Company) has notified HÖEGH group companies that the Company exercises an option right to acquire the floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) INDEPENDENCE (hereinafter – FSRU). After fulfilling all the option conditions specified in the Time Charter Party, the Company will acquire the FSRU no later than 6 December 2024. Until then the Company will continue to lease the FSRU under the same conditions.

The Company notes that an investment in the FSRU, as a regulated activity asset, was approved by resolution No. O3E-13 of 7 January 2022 of the National Energy Regulatory Council. In addition, on 9 March 2020 the Company concluded the loan agreement with the Nordic Investment Bank with the purpose to finance such investment (reference: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b2e98bfa5a42f5597f5dbca3a15cc0894&lang=en).

It should be recalled that information about the decision to acquire FSRU and the main conditions was published in the Company’s notification on material event on 25 February 2022 (reference: https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=b4fb347dba2b0e58875a432a8a0f13581&lang=en).

Mindaugas Kvekšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391 772


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Klaipedos nafta ABmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Klaipedos nafta AB 0,19 -1,02% Klaipedos nafta AB

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Gewinnmitnahmen nach starkem Wochenauftakt: ATX und DAX schließen niedriger -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt schloss am Mittwoch tiefer. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer musste zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Abschläge hinnehmen. Die US-Börsen vermelden Verluste. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Mittwoch Gewinne verzeichnet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen