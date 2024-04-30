|
AB KN Energies audited Annual information for the year 2023
AB KN Energies, legal code 110648893, registered at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter – the Company), Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on 30 April 2024 in between the other questions approved the audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023.
|EUR millions
|Group
|Company
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenue
|88.5
|77.8
|80.4
|74.7
|EBITDA
|35.6
|35.0
|34.3
|33.7
|Net profit (loss)
|13.2
|(5.9)
|12.4
|(6.7)
|Adjusted net profit (loss)
|7.0
|8.9
|6.1
|8.0
|Adjusted net profit margin, %
|8.3%
|11.4%
|7.6%
|10.8%
Enclosed:
- Approved Consolidated Financial Statements of AB KN Energies for the year 2023, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, provided together with the Independent Auditor’s Report hereto, Annual Report of AB KN Energies and Report on Remuneration as well as Sustainability (Corporate Social Responsibility) Report.
For more information:
Tomas Tumenas,
Chief Financial Officer
Ph. +370 46 391 772
