|
28.10.2022 16:25:09
AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information for the financial year 2021/2022
On 28 October 2022, the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report, and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2022.
During the financial year 2021/2022, the subsidiaries of AB Linas Agro Group (Group) sold 3.7 million tons of production, or 17% more than in the previous year. The consolidated revenue of the Group grew by 101% and was close to EUR 1.9 billion. Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) almost tripled to EUR 132 million. Net profit increased by 444% to EUR 77 million.
|2021/2022
|2020/2021
|Change 2021/2022 compared to
2020/2021
|Sales in tons
|3,689,585
|3,155,329
|17%
|Sales revenue, TEUR
|1,896,026
|942,442
|101%
|Gross profit, TEUR
|187,827
|51,201
|269%
|EBITDA, TEUR
|134,250
|33,401
|296%
|Operating profit (loss), TEUR
|105,880
|19,467
|432%
|Profit before tax, TEUR
|93,064
|16,797
|441%
|Net profit (loss), TEUR
|79,572
|14,189
|444%
Performance of business segments:
|EUR million
|2021/2022
|2020/2021
|Revenue
|Operating profit
|Revenue
|Operating profit
|Grain, Oilseeds, and Feed
|1,183
|51.3
|680
|6.1
|Products and Services for Farming
|384
|45.3
|180
|8.8
|Agricultural Production
|39
|15.1
|33
|11.4
|Food Products
|347
|-1.8
|72
|-2.0
|Other Activities
|36
|-2.0
|0
|0
Please contact for further information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt
Attachments:
Sustainability Report of the Company
Attachments
- Annual Report, set of Financial Statements, and Company’s Remuneration Report for FY 2021/2022
- Independent auditor’s report
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!