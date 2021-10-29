|
29.10.2021 15:07:52
AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information of the financial year 2020/2021
On 29 October 2021 the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021.
Please contact for further information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt
