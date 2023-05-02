|
02.05.2023 08:06:06
AB Linas Agro Group: notification on transactions in the issuer's securities by the managers and persons closely associated with the managers of the Company
AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092 (hereinafter - the Company, the Issuer), received notifications from the Company's executives and the persons closely related to the executives regarding the transactions in the Issuers' securities (enclosed).
Additional information:
Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt
Attachment
