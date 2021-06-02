AB Power Advisors Announces Advisory Role in Recently Closed Solar PPAs

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ -- AB Power Advisors, LLC (AB) announced its advisory role in the recent closings of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) for two solar farms in ERCOT that were originally developed by Belltown Power Texas.

AB advised National Grid Renewables on offtake origination services for a PPA sold to a retail energy solutions provider for the 275 MW Noble Project in Denton County, Texas. The Noble Project is expected to begin commercial operations in early 2022 and strengthens National Grid Renewables' existing presence in ERCOT.

AB also originated and advised on a PPA signed with a utility buyer from the Signal Ranch Solar farm owned by Adapture Renewables.

Since 2018, AB has advised clients based on its founders' and employees' extensive experience and expertise in ERCOT and other US power markets. AB is currently engaged in regulatory, commercial, and capital deployment advisory for over 5 GWs of thermal and renewable projects.

Ryan Aldridge, Managing Partner of AB Power Advisors, said "AB's demonstrated success from commercializing nearly 1 GW of solar projects in ERCOT has allowed us to expand our capabilities to support the renewable buildout across the US. Our clients value our ability to pre-qualify renewable projects to efficiently achieve their ESG and decarbonization goals. International investors appreciate AB's ability to serve as an extension of their team with on-the-ground expertise."

About AB Power Advisors

AB (www.abpoweradvisors.com) is a premier advisory services firm that specializes in delivering customized solutions to the U.S. Power industry. Our clients look to AB for the following service offering:

Regulatory Advisory/ Market Analysis

Energy Procurement/ Asset Optimization

Renewable/Thermal Offtake Origination

Capital Deployment/ M&A Support

Contact:

Matthew Berend

Phone: +1 (512) 774-6105

Email: matthew.berend@abpoweradvisors.com

