AB Sagax H1 Profit Rises, Raises FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Swedish property company Sagax AB (SAGA) reported higher profit for the first half of 2026, supported by positive property and financial instrument revaluations, while rental income increased on acquisitions and rent indexation.

Profit attributable to the parent company's shareholders rose to SEK 2.69 billion from SEK 1.35 billion a year earlier.

Rental revenue increased 4% to SEK 2.72 billion from SEK 2.62 billion, driven primarily by property acquisitions in the Benelux, Iberia, France and Denmark, as well as rent indexation. Comparable rental revenue, excluding currency effects, declined 0.5%.

Property revaluations contributed SEK 831 million to profit, compared with a negative SEK 388 million a year earlier, while financial instrument revaluations added SEK 282 million versus a negative SEK 148 million last year.

For 2026, the company raised its forecast for profit from property management attributable to the parent company's shareholders to SEK 4.60 billion from the previous outlook of SEK 4.50 billion, based on its current property portfolio, announced acquisitions and divestments, and current exchange rates.