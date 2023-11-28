|
28.11.2023 19:22:40
AB Science will host a live webcast on Thursday November 30, 2023, from 3pm to 4pm CET, to present the masitinib development program in sickle cell disease
PRESS RELEASE
AB SCIENCE WILL HOST A LIVE WEBCAST ON THE MASITINIB DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IN SICKLE CELL DISEASE ON THURSDAY NOVEMBER 30, 2023, FROM 3PM TO 4PM CET
Paris, 28 november, 2023, 7.15pm CET
AB Science SA (Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) will host a live webcast on Thursday November 30, 2023, from 3pm to 4pm CET, to present the masitinib development program in sickle cell disease.
This live webcast will provide further details on:
- Sickle cell disease and the scientific rationale for the use of masitinib in this indication
- Medical need and market potential in this indication
- The SICKMAST project
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Webcast Information
- Webcast date: Thursday, November 30, 2023. US: 9am-10am ET; Europe: 3pm-4pm CET
- Access to the webcast (audio + presentation): Access to the webcast
About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB SCIENCE is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.
AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).
Further information is available on AB Science’s website:
www.ab-science.com.
Forward-looking Statements - AB Science
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.
These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.
For additional information, please contact:
AB Science
Financial Communication & Media Relations
investors@ab-science.com
Attachment
