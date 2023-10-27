|
27.10.2023 08:00:00
AB "VILNIAUS BALDAI" interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY2023 ended August 31
VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non-audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY 2023
27 October 2023
The Group Revenue stood at 97 868 thousand EUR during September of 2022 – August of 2023, while during the same period of FY2022 revenue was 100 738 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during September of 2022 – August of 2023 was 1 589 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 8 772 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2021– August of 2022 was 1 462 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 8 505 thousand EUR (9 611 thousand EUR was one-time gain on disposal of non-current assets (buildings)).
The Group Revenue stood at 26 322 thousand EUR during IV quarter June – August of 2023, while during the same period of FY2022 revenue was 27 857 thousand EUR.
Net profit of the Group during June – August of 2023 was 1 934 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 072 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during June – August of 2022 was 4 086 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was negative and stood at – 1 803 thousand EUR.
Attachments
- Responsible Persons Confirmation 2023-10-25 EN
- Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY2023 ended August 31, 2023 EN
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vilniaus Baldai ABmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Vilniaus Baldai ABmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vilniaus Baldai AB
|6,00
|4,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.