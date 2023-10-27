AB "VILNIAUS BALDAI" interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY2023 ended August 31

VILNIAUS BALDAI AB result for activity and non-audited condensed interim consolidated financial statement for the twelve months of FY 2023

27 October 2023

The Group Revenue stood at 97 868 thousand EUR during September of 2022 – August of 2023, while during the same period of FY2022 revenue was 100 738 thousand EUR.



Net profit of the Group during September of 2022 – August of 2023 was 1 589 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 8 772 thousand EUR. Net profit of the Group during September of 2021– August of 2022 was 1 462 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 8 505 thousand EUR (9 611 thousand EUR was one-time gain on disposal of non-current assets (buildings)).

The Group Revenue stood at 26 322 thousand EUR during IV quarter June – August of 2023, while during the same period of FY2022 revenue was 27 857 thousand EUR.

Net profit of the Group during June – August of 2023 was 1 934 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was 4 072 thousand EUR. Net loss of the Group during June – August of 2022 was 4 086 thousand EUR, while EBITDA was negative and stood at – 1 803 thousand EUR.

Attachments