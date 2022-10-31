Abacus Group Named Best Cyber Security Provider at the Private Equity Wire US Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, the leading IT Managed Services Provider ("MSP") to alternative investment firms, announces it has been voted Best Cyber Security Provider at the Private Equity Wire US Awards.

The Private Equity Wire Awards were held on October 26th, 2022, at the University Club of New York. As one of the most prestigious events in the private equity calendar, the annual awards recognize excellence among fund managers and service providers across the US.

Abacus Group was nominated following an extensive survey of more than 100 general partners and other key industry participants. The company then topped an online poll of shortlisted firms, with the Private Equity Wire readership recognizing Abacus Group's innovative, best-in-class cybersecurity solutions.

With the financial services sector increasingly being subjected to targeted and sophisticated social engineering attacks, the award comes as attention is focused on cybersecurity within private equity firms. Through its dedicated portal, Abacus Group provides a multi-layered suite of in-depth, secure, compliance-focused tools. The firm's deep technical expertise is reinforced by a leadership team with over 100 years of collective experience in the alternative investment industry. Meanwhile, its CISSP-certified information security professionals continuously set strategies to secure its systems and mitigate risks.

Jonathan Bohrer, President at Abacus Group, commented: "We are extremely proud to have been recognized by our peers as Best Cyber Security Provider. Cybersecurity has become an ingrained part of our lives, both in the office and at home. With employees alternating between remote and office, firms must be laser-focused on a safe network and secure electronic assets. Abacus Group will continue to provide industry-leading IT services to promote cybersecurity compliance and awareness at all levels."

In addition to the win, Abacus Group was also shortlisted for the Best Cloud Services Provider category for its premium portfolio of private, public and hybrid cloud services.

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and services focused on helping alternative investment firms by providing an enterprise technology platform specifically designed for the unique needs of the financial services industry. The innovative and award-winning Abacus Cloud platform allows investment managers to source all technology needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, storage and compliance requirements. The company has offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; and London, England. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

