Abaqus Announces Platform Name Change from myGeoTracking to allGeo to Reflect Expanded Field Service Automation Capabilities

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Abaqus, a leader in Field Service Automation, announced today that it is changing its SaaS platform name from myGeoTracking to allGeo. The name change reflects the company's broader commitment and expertise in driving the future of Field Service Automation through a wide range of digital technology solutions.

"Automation is beginning to disrupt and transform the field service industry. Abaqus's mission is to help field service businesses navigate this journey and help them realize the massive rewards of automation," said Shailendra Jain, CEO of Abaqus. "The new name – allGeo – allows us to emphasize the evolution of our company from a point solution for basic tracking and time-clock services to a 360 degree, enterprise-grade platform with end-to-end capabilities for monitoring, managing and optimizing field service resources."

The allGeo Platform delivers Industry-specific solutions to automate field service workflows and integrate field events and data across a company's preferred stack of software systems. With its 'low-code / low-IT' underpinnings, allGeo enables field service companies to both customize and automate their field service workflows and securely integrate with their back-office systems without needing to write code or make huge IT investment. allGeo also offers turnkey apps for solutions such as EVV, lone worker safety, time clock, monitoring, load, mileage, dispatch, and inspection.

Many of Abaqus's customers have benefited from this new push in field service automation. "Lost productivity is one of the biggest problems I face with managing 750 employees. By implementing the allGeo system, the employees are aware that there is a sense of urgency in their workday and they're encouraged not to be counterproductive. And each employee increases 30 to 40 minutes per day at least in productivity." Marc Menowitz, Owner, Apartment Rental Corporation. This productivity gain is equivalent to hiring over 50 new employees.

"We first started working with myGeoTracking for basic load tracking services to gives us a better idea of the status of our trucks and drivers on the road, but they've grown to meet our changing business needs," said John Huggins, Chief Commercial Officer of FX Logistics. "Their platform has now evolved to support a custom workflow that helps us meet our US Postal Service contract obligations with a unique mobile app-initiated process for our drivers, and special messages, alerts and reports for our traffic managers and customers. It has been a pleasure working with them and I'm excited to watch how the company will continue to grow under the allGeo brand."

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's offerings over the next 30-60 days.

About allGeo:

Abaqus, based in Silicon Valley, CA, is a leading provider of cloud-hosted, low-IT low-code field service automation solutions that helps mid-size and Enterprise businesses achieve field service excellence through automation. The allGeo platform helps businesses automate and customize their field service workflows to better manage their field operations, field employees and field assets. With allGeo, Field service businesses can significantly reduce payroll and operations costs while improving productivity and accountability. Abaqus also provides turnkey apps that can be rapidly deployed in a wide range of industries including apps for Time Clock, Tracking & Monitoring, Mileage, Dispatch, Electronic Visit Verification, Lone Worker Safety, and Field Inspection. Visit http://www.allgeo.com for more information.

