ABB E-mobility first to earn CTEP and NTEP certifications for DC fast chargers

ABB E-mobility is first to earn key metering certifications for the 120 kw to 180 kW range of fast charging technology





These certifications are a growing requirement in multiple states, including California , and support a consistent user experience that includes price accuracy and transparency for EV drivers across the U.S.





, and support a consistent user experience that includes price accuracy and transparency for EV drivers across the U.S. ABB E-mobility has published an educational guide which explains how the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) and the California Type Evaluation Program (CTEP) apply to charging infrastructure projects on a state-by-state basis

TEMPE, Ariz., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading manufacturer of fast charging technology around the world, ABB E-mobility is the first manufacturer to earn both NTEP1 and CTEP2 certifications for DC fast chargers. These certifications mean that the chargers have been witness tested in approved laboratory conditions for compliance with the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Handbook 44 (HB 44). Additionally, the California Division of Measurement Standards oversees the CTEP certification program for chargers operating within the state with similar compliance requirements.

These notable certifications cover the company's best-selling Terra 124 and Terra 184 chargers designed to support public charging operations for both light duty vehicles and fleets in the United States. Under the CTEP and NTEP programs chargers engaged in the sale of electricity to EVs must show the amount of electricity dispensed, the unit price, and the total price.

ABB E-Mobility's DC fast chargers, including its Build America, Buy America compliant chargers made in its Columbia, South Carolina facility can meet the metering requirements defined by these programs. Additionally, the Terra 184 enables NEVI charging programs to meet hardware standards, connectivity demands, and services that support 97% uptime requirements. Production began early this year and Terra 184 DC fast chargers produced in South Carolina have already been installed along American highways.

In addition to these industry-first DC fast charging certifications, ABB E-mobility has also obtained CTEP certification for the Terra AC Wallbox in its 40 A and 80 A configurations, which are ideal for commercial and fleet applications. ABB E-mobility collaborated with software partner Chargelab to meet the software compliance requirements for this CTEP certified AC charging solution.

"Meeting market needs and providing a transparent and positive customer experience are integral to a growing e-mobility industry," said Asaf Nagler, Vice President of External Affairs for ABB E-mobility in North America. "Earning these important certifications underscores our commitment to highly reliable and trustworthy charging infrastructure which serves all EV drivers."

In support of industry education, ABB E-mobility has published a guide to U.S. metering certification programs 3 which detail the requirements for dispensing electricity via EV charging supply equipment in states and territories across the United States. The guide is available as part of ABB E-mobility's NEVI Toolkit.4

About ABB E-mobility

ABB E-mobility is enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient mobility future as a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. ABB E-mobility is a partner of choice for the world's biggest EV OEMs and nationwide EV charging network operators. It offers the widest portfolio of EV charging solutions from smart chargers for the home to high-power chargers for the highway stations of the future, solutions for the electrification of fleets and charging for electric buses and trucks. With ~1,500 employees around the world, ABB E-mobility has sold more than one million EV chargers across more than 85 markets, including over 50,000 DC fast chargers. e-mobility.abb.com

For more information please contact: Zeno Group for ABB E-mobility Inc.

abbemobility@zenogroup.com





1 ABB E-mobility certificate number 23-045P, National Type Evaluation Program, Certificate of Conformance in compliance with the applicable technical requirements of NIST Handbook 44: Specifications, Tolerances and other Technical Requirements for Weighing and Measuring Devices.

2 ABB E-mobility certificate number 5922-23, California Type Evaluation Program, Certificate of Approval Weighing and Measuring Devices, California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), Division of Measurement Standards (DMS).

3 ABB E-mobility, White paper: A guide to U.S. metering requirements.

4 ABB E-mobility, NEVI Toolkit.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abb-e-mobility-first-to-earn-ctep-and-ntep-certifications-for-dc-fast-chargers-301881355.html

SOURCE ABB E-mobility