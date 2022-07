ABB Earnings Recap: A Bright Future Ahead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The demand for electrical products is growing steadily, but you wouldn't know it from ABB 's (NYSE: ABB) second-quarter 2022 financial results. Revenue was down 3% and net income fell 50%, which seem like indicators that we could be in a recession, even in electrical products. But a look behind the curtain shows strong demand and headwinds from currencies and supply chains. This could be a theme for energy and industrial stocks this quarter. Q2 revenue was down 3% to $7.25 billion, and net income fell 50% to $379 million, or $0.20 per share. But a strong dollar is having a big effect on this highly international business. Continue reading