|
25.04.2023 07:18:21
ABB Q1 Results Climb; Sees Margin, Revenue Growth In Q2; Lifts FY23 View; Plans To Delist ADRs
(RTTNews) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) reported Tuesday that its first-quarter net income attributable to the company climbed 72 percent to $1.04 billion from last year's $604 million.
Basic earnings per share were $0.56, up 78 percent from last year's $0.31.
Operational EBITA grew 28 percent from the prior year to $1.28 billion and the margin was up by 200 basis points to 16.3 percent.
Revenue grew 13 percent to $7.86 billion from $6.97 billion a year ago. Revenue climbed 22 percent on a comparable basis, with double-digit comparable increases in all business areas.
The company increased order intake by 1 percent from last year to $9.45 billion, and comparable growth was 9 percent, with a positive development in three out of four business areas.
Björn Rosengren, CEO, said, "ABB had a strong start to the year, with a positive development in most measures, including cash flow. This gives us the confidence to raise our 2023 guidance."
Looking ahead for the second quarter of 2023, the company anticipates double-digit comparable revenue growth to support an improvement in the Operational EBITA margin, year-on-year.
In full-year 2023, despite current market uncertainty, the company expects comparable revenue growth to be at least 10 percent and to improve Operational EBITA margin, year-on-year.
The company previously expected comparable revenue growth to be above 5 percent and to again achieve long-term target of operational EBITA margin of at least 15 percent.
Further, ABB said it plans to delist American Depositary Receipts or ADRs on or around May 23, and as from the time of delisting, the ABB ADRs will instead be converted to a sponsored Level I program. This still gives US investors the ability to invest in ABB through ADRs.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ABB Ltd. (Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Nachrichten
|
04.04.23
|ABB-Aktie steigt: ABB will Millionensumme für Expansion in den USA investieren (Dow Jones)
|
31.03.23
|ABB-Aktie gefragt: Milliarden-Aktienrückkauf beginnt am 3. April (Dow Jones)
|
24.03.23
|ABB-Aktie leichter: ABB mit neuem Aktienrückkaufprogramm (Dow Jones)
|
01.02.23
|Ausblick: ABB veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.01.23
|ABB-Aktie: Verkauf von ABB-Sparte in USA durchgeführt (Dow Jones)
|
18.01.23
|Erste Schätzungen: ABB öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.11.22
|ABB-Aktie verliert leicht: E-Mobility erhält neue Mittel in Pre-IPO-Privatplatzierung (Dow Jones)
|
20.10.22
|ABB-Aktie dennoch tiefer: ABB verzeichnet Gewinn- und Umsatzwachstum (Dow Jones)
Analysen zu ABB Ltd. (Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.) (Spons. ADRS)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ABB Ltd. (Asea Brown Boveri Ltd.) (Spons. ADRS)
|33,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache US-Vorgaben belasten: Asiatische Börsen uneinheitlich
Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Mittwoch ohne gemeinsame Richtung. Am heimischen Markt prägten rote Vorzeichen das Bild. Der DAX pendelte derweil um den Vortagesschluss. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Dienstag niedriger.