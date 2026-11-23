(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABBNY), a Switzerland-based electrification and automation technology company, on Monday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Ziehl-Abegg SE for an enterprise value of $2.65 billion and an equity value of $2.22 billion.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2027.

The company said that the acquisition will add electronically commutated fans and integrated motors to its Motion portfolio of motors and drives.

The deal will also expand the company's offerings for heating, ventilation and air conditioning or HVAC, industrial cooling and thermal management applications.

The company expects Ziehl-Abegg to achieve an Operational EBITA margin broadly in line with its Motion business area average within three years after the transaction closes.

The company also intends to retain Ziehl-Abegg's headquarters in Künzelsau, Germany, and maintain its local manufacturing and research and development presence.

Ziehl-Abegg is a Germany-based manufacturer of high-efficiency fans, electric motors, ventilation and control technology. Its products serve HVAC, data centers, clean rooms, medical technology, industrial processes, agriculture and elevator applications.

Ziehl-Abegg is expected to generate approximately $1.4 billion in revenue in 2026, with an Operational EBITA margin in the mid-single-digit range.

ABB Ltd closed trading 4.22% lesser at CHF 65.34 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.