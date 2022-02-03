ABB Turns To Profit In Q4 On Strong Demand; Sees Steady Margin Improvement In FY22

(RTTNews) - Swiss engineering company ABB Ltd.(ANN.L, ABB) Thursday reported that its fourth-quarter net income attributable to the company was $2.64 billion, compared to loss of $79 million last year.

Basic earnings per share were $1.34, compared to loss of $0.04 a year ago.

Income from continuing operations was $2.70 billion, up from $127 million last year.

Revenues grew 5 percent to $7.57 billion from last year's $7.18 billion. Revenues increased 8 percent on comparable basis.

Revenue growth was stronger than expected, due primarily to higher project deliveries towards the end of the period, despite supply chain disruptions in parts of business.

Looking ahead, the company expects supply chain constraints to prevail near-term.

In the first quarter of 2022, ABB anticipates the underlying market activity to remain overall stable sequentially. Revenues tend to be seasonally softer in absolute terms, and Operational EBITA margin to remain broadly stable or to be slightly up, sequentially.

For full year 2022, the company expects a steady margin improvement towards the 2023 Operational EBITA margin target of at least 15 percent, supported by increased efficiency.

Bjrn Rosengren, CEO, said, "2021 was a good year with strong demand, improved profitability, consolidation of our portfolio and strong cash flow. We look towards 2022 with confidence."

Further, the Board of Directors proposed an ordinary dividend of 0.82 Swiss francs per share, up from 0.80 francs in the previous year.

The company plans to continue share buybacks for full year of 2022, also in excess of the PG capital return program.