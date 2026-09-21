Abbisko's Lavengratinib Shows Early Height-Growth Benefit In Phase II Achondroplasia Study

(RTTNews) - Abbisko Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (2256.HK) said preliminary results from a Phase II study of lavengratinib (ABSK061) showed improved growth rates in children with achondroplasia, while the investigational therapy continued to demonstrate a favorable safety profile.

The study is evaluating lavengratinib, an oral FGFR2/3 inhibitor, in children aged 3 to 12 years with achondroplasia, a genetic disorder that affects bone growth. The ongoing Phase II trial is designed to assess the drug's safety and effectiveness through a planned 78-week treatment period.

Data from the first and lowest-dose cohort showed encouraging early efficacy results. Seven children aged 6 to 12 years who received lavengratinib at a dose of 0.064 mg/kg once daily completed 27 weeks of treatment and recorded a mean increase of 2.4 centimeters per year in annualized height velocity from baseline. All participants met the study's responder criteria.

The company said higher-dose cohorts remain under evaluation and continue to receive treatment.

Lavengratinib was generally well tolerated in the study. No serious adverse events or treatment discontinuations related to adverse events have been reported so far. Researchers also observed no safety issues commonly associated with FGFR pathway inhibition, including hyperphosphatemia or corneal toxicity.

Abbisko said the therapy uses a proprietary oral mini-tablet formulation designed for pediatric patients. The tablets, which are less than 3 millimeters in diameter, can be taken with food or drinks and are intended to simplify administration compared with conventional tablets.

The company added that preliminary safety assessments have been completed across the first three dose cohorts, with no significant safety concerns identified to date.

Abbisko expects six-month efficacy and safety results from the ongoing higher-dose cohorts by the end of 2026, which could provide additional insight into the potential of lavengratinib as a treatment for children with achondroplasia.

2256.HK was trading at HK$8.400 up HK$0.105 or 1.27%.

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