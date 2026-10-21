Abbott: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third quarter of 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 21, 2026, Abbott (NYSE:ABT) announced its plan to spin off its nutrition business into an independent public company. Shedding consumer nutrition sharpens focus on higher-margin medical technologies and diagnostics. The move leaves behind an enterprise with faster underlying sales expansion. Three takeaways from the call stand out.

Separating adult and pediatric nutrition creates a pure-play consumer health business while shifting the remaining portfolio toward faster-growing medical devices and diagnostics. Abbott expects this structural change to boost sales growth rates and expand overall profit margins.

Expanding precision oncology and colorectal screening tools gives the diagnostic segment a reliable growth engine. Integrating advanced screening platforms increases test volume across clinical healthcare networks.

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