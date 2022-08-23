Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.08.2022 15:15:17

Abbott Announces FDA Approval For Its Proclaim Plus Spinal Cord Stimulation System

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced the FDA has approved its new Proclaim Plus spinal cord stimulation system which gives physicians the ability to treat multi-site pain. The system builds on the company's therapy, BurstDR stimulation, that works by mimicking natural patterns found in the brain to deliver pain relief. Using FlexBurst360 therapy on the Proclaim Plus system, physicians can identify the lowest effective dose of stimulation for each patient and adapt it based on evolving pain needs.

The Proclaim Plus SCS system is recharge-free with a battery that can last up to 10 years. It can be used with Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic connected care technology, which allows a person to both communicate with a physician through in-app video chat and remotely receive stimulation settings in real time regardless of location.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Analysen

27.08.20 Abbott Laboratories Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Abbott Laboratories 106,24 0,11% Abbott Laboratories

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zum Start nur wenig verändert -- DAX eröffnet im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen mit Abschlägen
Für den heimischen Markt geht es zum Start in den Mittwochshandel kaum von der Stelle, während der deutsche Leitindex leichter eröffnet. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien haben am Mittwoch die Verkäufer das Sagen. Die US-Börsen tendierten am Dienstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen