23.08.2022 15:15:17
Abbott Announces FDA Approval For Its Proclaim Plus Spinal Cord Stimulation System
(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced the FDA has approved its new Proclaim Plus spinal cord stimulation system which gives physicians the ability to treat multi-site pain. The system builds on the company's therapy, BurstDR stimulation, that works by mimicking natural patterns found in the brain to deliver pain relief. Using FlexBurst360 therapy on the Proclaim Plus system, physicians can identify the lowest effective dose of stimulation for each patient and adapt it based on evolving pain needs.
The Proclaim Plus SCS system is recharge-free with a battery that can last up to 10 years. It can be used with Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic connected care technology, which allows a person to both communicate with a physician through in-app video chat and remotely receive stimulation settings in real time regardless of location.
