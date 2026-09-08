Abbott Announces FDA Approval Of TactiFlex Duo Ablation Catheter

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced it has received FDA approval for the TactiFlex Duo Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled to treat patients with challenging cases of atrial fibrillation. The FDA approval was based on the results from FlexPulse IDE study. Abbott will soon begin cases with broader commercial adoption across the country in the coming weeks.

TactiFlex Duo is an advanced cardiac ablation catheter designed to treat irregular heart rhythms. Its dual-energy feature combines pulsed field ablation and radiofrequency energy in a single device, allowing physicians to tailor treatment to each patient's unique needs during atrial fibrillation ablation procedures.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Abbott shares are down 1.23 percent to $107.00.

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