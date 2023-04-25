|
25.04.2023 15:29:46
Abbott Announces Two New FDA Clearances For Life Support System
(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) announced Tuesday two new clearances from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the company's industry-leading life support system.
With the new indication, the CentriMag Blood Pump for use with the CentriMag System, is now cleared for longer-term use in adults when extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) - a type of life support for people whose heart and lungs are not working - is critical to saving their life.
Now, the clearance for longer-term support allows physicians more time to assess next steps and make critical care decisions for their patients.
Abbott also received FDA clearance for its new CentriMag Pre-connected Pack - a packaged system with several pre-connected components of the CentriMag system that can accelerate the deployment of the life support system.
Combined, the dual clearances further build out Abbott's ability to offer leading life support systems to hospitals and physicians managing critically ill patients.
