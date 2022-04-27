Abbott, CamDiab and Ypsomed Unveil New Automated Insulin Delivery Partnership for People with Diabetes

The three companies will work to accelerate development of automated insulin delivery system for people living with diabetes

System is being designed to include Abbott's FreeStyle Libre ® 3 sensor, CamDiab's CamAPS FX algorithm, and Ypsomed's mylife™ YpsoPump ®

BARCELONA, Spain, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT), CamDiab and Ypsomed today announced that they are partnering to develop and commercialize an integrated automated insulin delivery (AID) system to help lessen the burden of round-the-clock diabetes management for people with diabetes. The initial focus of the partnership will be in European countries.

The new integrated AID system is being designed to connect Abbott's FreeStyle Libre® 3 sensor, the world's smallest1 and most accurate2,3 continuous glucose monitoring sensor with readings every minute, to CamDiab's CamAPS FX mobile app, which connects with Ypsomed's mylife™ YpsoPump® – creating a smart, automated process to deliver insulin based on real-time glucose data. The connected, smart wearable solution is designed to continuously monitor a person's glucose levels and automatically adjust and deliver the right amount of insulin at the right time, removing the guesswork of insulin dosing.

"Our goal is to make diabetes care as easy as possible, which is why Abbott continues to expand its team of insulin delivery partners, digital coaching and technology leaders," said Jared Watkin, senior vice president of Abbott's diabetes care business. "We want to deliver new advanced solutions that simplify and make it possible for people to spend less time thinking about diabetes and more time living."

"Poor glucose control leads to an increased risk of diabetes complications such as blindness, and heart and kidney disease. We want to help people with diabetes better manage their glucose through advanced technology. Our CamAPS FX, already approved in Europe, is a highly adaptive algorithm that when integrated with Abbott's sensor is being designed to communicate with Ypsomed's insulin pump to provide the optimal insulin dose, lifting the burden of managing a condition that is relentlessly unpredictable day and night," said Roman Hovorka, director of CamDiab Ltd.

"We are convinced that major challenges of society can only be addressed through partnerships. We are therefore proud to expand our partners and connectivity to offer more freedom of choice in managing diabetes. When combined our mylife™ YpsoPump® with the FreeStyle Libre 3 system and CamAPS FX advanced adaptive hybrid closed-loop app, we will be able to deliver an additional compact and lightweight AID system that is discreet and simple to use," said Simon Michel, chief executive officer of Ypsomed.

The companies intend to complete development by end of 2022 with commercial availability expected thereafter.

About Abbott

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

About CamDiab

CamDiab Ltd is a digital health and personalized medicine company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of its world leading, interoperable CamAPS FX closed loop app. The CamAPS FX is designed to use adaptive, self-learning control algorithm, linked to a compatible continuous glucose monitoring device and a compatible insulin pump, to autonomously compute and direct insulin delivery to maintain tight glycaemic control. Since its founding in 2019, its mission has been to help people with type 1 diabetes and their families live better lives. For further information, visit www.camdiab.com or follow CamDiab Ltd and its products on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter @CamAPS_FX.

About Ypsomed

Ypsomed is the leading developer and manufacturer of injection and infusion systems for self-medication and a renowned diabetes specialist with over 35 years' experience. As a leader in innovation and technology, it is a preferred partner of pharmaceutical and biotech companies for pens, autoinjectors, pump systems and software solutions for administering liquid medications. Ypsomed presents and markets its product portfolios under the umbrella brands mylife™ Diabetescare directly to patients or via pharmacies and hospitals as well as under YDS™ Ypsomed Delivery Systems in business-to-business operations with pharmaceutical companies. The company is headquartered in Burgdorf, Switzerland, and has a global network of production facilities, subsidiaries and distribution partners employing a staff of around 1,900 employees worldwide. www.ypsomed.com

