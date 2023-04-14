|
Abbott: FDA Clears Reader For FreeStyle Libre 3 Integrated Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared a reader for its FreeStyle Libre 3 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system.
Abbott noted that it is working to get the FreeStyle Libre 3 system added to Medicare's list of covered systems as soon as possible.
The FreeStyle Libre 3 reader is a small handheld device that displays real-time glucose readings directly from a small sensor worn on the back of a person's upper arm, allowing them to manage their diabetes quickly and easily by viewing their glucose readings6 on a large, bright and easy-to-see screen.
People who use the FreeStyle Libre 3 system will still have the option to use the current FreeStyle Libre 3 smartphone apps, the company said.
