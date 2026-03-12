Abbott Laboratories Aktie

Abbott Laboratories für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850103 / ISIN: US0028241000

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12.03.2026 13:37:13

Abbott: FreeDM2 Trial Data Shows Libre Technology Achieves 0.6% Greater Reduction In HbA1c

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced results from the FreeDM2 randomized controlled trial showing that people using FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring technology had better glucose outcomes than those using traditional fingersticks. The trial was designed to determine whether real-time continuous glucose monitoring can help people using basal insulin improve their glucose management.

In the U.K. FreeDM2 randomized controlled trial, at four months, people using Libre technology had a 0.6% greater reduction in HbA1c and 2.5 more hours a day in the healthy range vs. fingersticks. Complementary Italian study reported similar improvements, the company said.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Abbott shares are down 0.61 percent to $109.57.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

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