Abbott Implants Dual-Chamber Leadless Pacemaker In Pivotal Trial

(RTTNews) - Abbott (ABT) announced the world's first patient implants of a dual-chamber leadless pacemaker system as part of its AVEIR DR i2i pivotal clinical study.

Abbott's investigational Aveir DR dual-chamber pacemaker is designed to provide synchronous, beat-by-beat pacing of the right atrium and right ventricle of the heart.

Proprietary implant-to-implant device technology is used for communication between two implanted leadless pacemakers to regulate the heart rate.

Abbott also designed the Aveir DR leadless pacemaker to be retrievable, so the system can be replaced or retrieved as therapy needs evolve. The Aveir DR system is designed to provide real-time mapping capability so physicians can assess therapy delivery and reposition the device before implant during a patient's procedure.