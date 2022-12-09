|
Abbott Increases Quarterly Dividend, Marking 51 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth
- Dividend increased by 8.5%
- Reflects Abbott's longstanding commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder returns
ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 51 cents per share, an increase of 8.5%.
This marks the company's 51st consecutive year of dividend growth. It will be the 396th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, 2023.
Abbott is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.
About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.
Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-increases-quarterly-dividend-marking-51-consecutive-years-of-dividend-growth-301699362.html
SOURCE Abbott
