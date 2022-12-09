09.12.2022 16:48:00

Abbott Increases Quarterly Dividend, Marking 51 Consecutive Years of Dividend Growth

  • Dividend increased by 8.5%
  • Reflects Abbott's longstanding commitment to sustainable growth and shareholder returns

ABBOTT PARK, Ill., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced that its board of directors has increased the company's quarterly common dividend to 51 cents per share, an increase of 8.5%.

This marks the company's 51st consecutive year of dividend growth. It will be the 396th consecutive quarterly dividend to be paid by Abbott since 1924. The cash dividend is payable Feb. 15, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Jan. 13, 2023.

Abbott is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends annually for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:
Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 113,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

Connect with us at www.abbott.com, on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/abbott-/, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Abbott and on Twitter @AbbottNews.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-increases-quarterly-dividend-marking-51-consecutive-years-of-dividend-growth-301699362.html

SOURCE Abbott

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Abbott Laboratoriesmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Abbott Laboratories 102,20 2,85% Abbott Laboratories

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX letztlich fester -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende volatil. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt zog im Freitagshandel an. An den US-Börsen zeigten sich rote Vorzeichen. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen