20.07.2022 13:37:11
Abbott Laboratories Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $2.02 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $11.26 billion from $10.22 billion last year.
Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $11.26 Bln vs. $10.22 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90
