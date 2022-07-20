Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 13:37:11

Abbott Laboratories Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Abbott Laboratories (ABT) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.02 billion, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $1.19 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Abbott Laboratories reported adjusted earnings of $2.54 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $11.26 billion from $10.22 billion last year.

Abbott Laboratories earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.02 Bln. vs. $1.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $11.26 Bln vs. $10.22 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90

